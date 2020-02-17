      Weather Alert

Bexar County Jail inmate dies while waiting for medical transfer

Don Morgan
Feb 17, 2020 @ 6:48am
Photo: Pxhere

SAN ANTONIO – (KTSA News) — A 64 year old Bexar County jail who was waiting to be taken to a hospital, died after suffering a cardiac episode.

This happened Sunday afternoon as Robert Edwards was waiting in the medical section of the Bexar County Adult Detention Center. He was to be taken to University Hospital when he suffered the episode .

In spite of the life saving measures of deputies, medical staff, and fire department paramedics, Edwards was pronounced dead just after 3:00 P.M.

Edwards was being held on a theft charge. He had been booked at the jail a week before he died.

 

TAGS
Bexar County jail inmate dies
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming