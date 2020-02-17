Bexar County Jail inmate dies while waiting for medical transfer
Photo: Pxhere
SAN ANTONIO – (KTSA News) — A 64 year old Bexar County jail who was waiting to be taken to a hospital, died after suffering a cardiac episode.
This happened Sunday afternoon as Robert Edwards was waiting in the medical section of the Bexar County Adult Detention Center. He was to be taken to University Hospital when he suffered the episode .
In spite of the life saving measures of deputies, medical staff, and fire department paramedics, Edwards was pronounced dead just after 3:00 P.M.
Edwards was being held on a theft charge. He had been booked at the jail a week before he died.