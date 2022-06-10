      Weather Alert

Bexar County Jail inmate found hiding in a closet during escape attempt

Don Morgan
Jun 10, 2022 @ 5:29am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An inmate at the Bexar County Jail is facing some new charges after trying to escape from the lockup.

It happened at around 2 P.M. Thursday when a fire alarm went off.

Jail staff rushed the 5th floor and while searching the area, they found 22 year old Aaron Voyce, hiding in a closet.

He was wearing a spare deputy’s uniform.

The staff was already looking for Voyce because he was supposed to be taking part in a Zoom meeting on the 7th floor.

The fire alarm went off around the time the meeting was supposed to start.

Its believed he crawled out of the 7th floor room through the ceiling and set off the alarm by accident. He found the uniform he was wearing in a vacant office.

Sheriff Javier Salazar says an internal investigation is underway to determine how Voyce ended up where he was found.

Voyce is behind bars on animal cruelty charges. He’s accused of using a baseball bat to beat a dog to death and will likely face additional charges for trying to escape.

