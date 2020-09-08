      Weather Alert

Bexar County Jail inmate hospitalized after suicide attempt

Don Morgan
Sep 8, 2020 @ 6:40am
Photo: Pxhere

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An inmate at the Bexar County Jail is in the hospital after attempting suicide Monday evening.

The sheriff’s office says at around 7 P.M. a deputy at the jail was notified that the inmate was trying to kill himself.

The deputy performed life-saving measures until EMTs from the San Antonio Fire Department arrived and took the man to the hospital.

He is listed in stable condition.

The inmate’s name wasn’t released but he was brought to the jail on Saturday on a charge of bodily injury to the elderly.

TAGS
Bexar County Jail inmate suicide attempt San Antonio
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Traffic
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming