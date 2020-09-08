Bexar County Jail inmate hospitalized after suicide attempt
Photo: Pxhere
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An inmate at the Bexar County Jail is in the hospital after attempting suicide Monday evening.
The sheriff’s office says at around 7 P.M. a deputy at the jail was notified that the inmate was trying to kill himself.
The deputy performed life-saving measures until EMTs from the San Antonio Fire Department arrived and took the man to the hospital.
He is listed in stable condition.
The inmate’s name wasn’t released but he was brought to the jail on Saturday on a charge of bodily injury to the elderly.