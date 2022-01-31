Bexar County Jail inmate with COVID-19 and pre-existing conditions dies

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 29 year old inmate at the Bexar County Jail has died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.
Vanessa Estrada had been booked into the jail on an assault charge in early December.
Earlier this month, she tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed in the jail’s quarantine unit.
But after nearly 3 weeks, Estrada’s condition wasn’t improving and she was transferred to University Hospital where she died January 29.
The initial report indicates Estrada’s death was caused by COVID-19 complications and pre-existing tuberculosis.
There is no indication that she was vaccinated while she was being held at the jail.
The BCSO Internal Affairs and Public Integrity Units and the Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office are conducting separate investigations.