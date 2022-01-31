      Weather Alert

Bexar County Jail inmate with COVID-19 and pre-existing conditions dies

Don Morgan
Jan 31, 2022 @ 6:22am
Photo: Bexar County Sheriff's Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 29 year old inmate at the Bexar County Jail has died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

Vanessa Estrada had been booked into the jail on an assault charge in early December.

Earlier this month, she tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed in the jail’s quarantine unit.

But after nearly 3 weeks, Estrada’s condition wasn’t improving and she was transferred to University Hospital where she died January 29.

The initial report indicates Estrada’s death was caused by COVID-19 complications and pre-existing tuberculosis.

There is no indication that she was vaccinated while she was being held at the jail.

The BCSO Internal Affairs and Public Integrity Units and the Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office are conducting separate investigations.

 

TAGS
Bexar County Jail Coronavirus Inmate Death San Antonio
Popular Posts
South Texas teens kill mom's boyfriend for molesting 9-year-old sister
San Antonio woman stabbed and beaten by her own children
TikTok video leads BCSO to woman housing ring-tailed lemur
Cash In: Hays and Caldwell County paying bounties on feral hog hunts
San Antonio woman sentenced for embezzling $1.6 million
Connect With Us Listen To Us On