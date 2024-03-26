KTSA KTSA Logo

Bexar County Jail passes annual inspection

By Christian Blood
March 26, 2024 11:02AM CDT
Share
Bexar County Jail passes annual inspection
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office – Bexar County Jail (March 26, 2024)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Commission on Jail Standards is giving the Bexar County Jail a passing grade on its annual inspection.

On March 12, 2024, inspectors from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards (TCJS) conducted their unannounced inspection of the Bexar County Adult Detention Center (BCADC). The inspection was completed on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

During the out-briefing, TCJS inspectors presented two areas of improvement, both of which were immediately corrected, thus requiring no follow-up action by TCJS.

“I’m extremely grateful to our command staff for continuing to raise the bar with high standards and clear expectations. I’m even more proud of the men and women of the BCSO who exceed expectations. This report is a testament to their hard work and dedication,” said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Additionally, during the out-briefing, TCJS inspectors informed Sheriff Salazar and Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai key findings discovered during the inspection:

·         Deputy morale has increased since the last jail inspection.

·         Inmate morale has increased since the last jail inspection.

·         Inmates complimented their requests for medical care during their incarceration.

·         Facility cleanliness.

·         Agency documentation was well organized.

·         The BCSO continues to make strides and improvements regarding overall jail conditions.

More about:
Bexar County Jail
inspection
Javier Salazar
passes

Popular Posts

1

Three victims identified in deadly house fire on Southeast Side
2

Thunderstorms possible for San Antonio, New Braunfels through Thursday night
3

Update: Severe weather outlook for San Antonio, Hill Country on Thursday and Friday
4

Illegal immigrants storm border in El Paso, group pushed back to Mexico
5

Red Flag Warning for much of South Central Texas through Monday night