Bexar County Jail passes annual inspection

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Commission on Jail Standards is giving the Bexar County Jail a passing grade on its annual inspection.

On March 12, 2024, inspectors from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards (TCJS) conducted their unannounced inspection of the Bexar County Adult Detention Center (BCADC). The inspection was completed on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

During the out-briefing, TCJS inspectors presented two areas of improvement, both of which were immediately corrected, thus requiring no follow-up action by TCJS.

“I’m extremely grateful to our command staff for continuing to raise the bar with high standards and clear expectations. I’m even more proud of the men and women of the BCSO who exceed expectations. This report is a testament to their hard work and dedication,” said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Additionally, during the out-briefing, TCJS inspectors informed Sheriff Salazar and Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai key findings discovered during the inspection:

· Deputy morale has increased since the last jail inspection.

· Inmate morale has increased since the last jail inspection.

· Inmates complimented their requests for medical care during their incarceration.

· Facility cleanliness.

· Agency documentation was well organized.

· The BCSO continues to make strides and improvements regarding overall jail conditions.