Bexar County jailer arrested for suspicion of DWI

Elizabeth Ruiz
Mar 16, 2021 @ 10:43am
Abigail Colbert, temporary jailer, BCSO, fired after DWI arrest March 16, 2021/Photo-BCSO

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A temporary jailer with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested and charged with DWI.

Twenty-four-year-old Abigail Colbert was off-duty when she was apprehended shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday by San Antonio Police.  Colbert was previously assigned to the Bexar County Adult Detention Center and had been employed since last month.

Sheriff Javier Salazar fired Colbert for “failing to perform satisfactorily during the probationary period” in accordance with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Civil Service rules.

“I personally welcomed her on her first day here several weeks ago and I was there to personally terminate her as her career with the sheriff’s office ended,” said Salazar.

Bond for Colbert is set at $1,000.

