Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff gets COVID-19 vaccine
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, Dec. 30, 2020/Photo-Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Saying he wants to set an example for the community, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff rolled up his sleeve and got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Wolff previously stated that he would get the vaccine as soon as he was allowed to. Because of his age, the 80-year-old County Judge is in Phase 1 B. The Texas Department of State Health Services says COVID-19 has the most severe effects on people who are 65 years and older and individuals with comorbidities.
After receiving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Friday afternoon at University Hospital, Wolff and his wife, Tracy, posed for photos while holding signs that explained why they got the injection. The County Judge’s sign said he wanted to “demonstrate to the community that it’s a safe vaccine and everyone SHOULD get it!!!”
Tracy Wolff’s sign read,”I followed the science and got my COVID-19 vaccine. Let’s all do our part to end the pandemic.”
“According to Texas death certificate data, more than 70 percent of the deaths directly caused by COVID-19 are among people 65 years and older,”the Texas Department of State Health Services said in a written statement. “Additionally, a growing body of scientific evidence shows that adults of any age with certain underlying medical conditions have an increased risk of severe disease, defined as hospitalization, admission to the intensive care unit, mechanical ventilation or death.”
Texas Phase 1B Vaccine Priorities are as follows.
• People 65 years of age and older
• People 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to:
• Cancer
• Chronic kidney disease
• COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
• Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies
• Solid organ transplantation
• Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)
• Pregnancy
• Sickle cell disease
• Type 2 diabetes mellitus