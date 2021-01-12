Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff mourns loss of longtime friend to COVID-19
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff/Screen shot -COSA Video
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff struggled to maintain his composure during the COVID-19 briefing Monday night as he bid farewell to a longtime friend.
“We were friends for over 65 years and he passed away last night with COVID,” said Wolff, his voice wavering.
He talked about how difficult it is for families who can’t be with their loved ones during their final hours because of the virus.
“What’s really bad about that is you can’t say goodbye because you can’t go to the hospital. His wife, Connie, was so frustrated with that,” said Wolff. “It’s just a terrible, terrible way to die without your loved ones being able to say goodbye.”
The coronavirus death toll in Bexar County stands at 1,649. Hospitalizations continue their upward climb with 1,433 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals. Of those, 392 were in ICU and 229 were on ventilators.
San Antonio Metro Health reported 1,585 new cases Monday.