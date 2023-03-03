Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai breaks ankle while visiting state capitol

Photo: Peter Sakai Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai will be moving a little slow for a while.

The Judge’s spokesperson says Sakai broke his ankle this week.

It happened while the Judge was at the Stata Capitol meeting with state legislators to advocate for Bexar County residents.

So, for the next few weeks, Sakai will be wearing a boot and using a knee scooter to help him get around.

There’s been no word on exactly how the Judge broke his ankle and whether or not he will take any time off to rehab his injury.