Bexar County Judge says 3 quarantined individuals at JBSA-Lackland have been sent to local hospitals
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff
(KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff says 3 individuals under quarantine at JBSA-Lackland have been sent to local hospitals.
“From the original smaller group that came through from China, I believe 3 were transported to hospitals,” Wolff said on the Ware and Rima Show on KTSA. “I don’t know the outcome of those, but they were transported with minor symptoms.”
He has sent a letter to Congressman Chip Roy, asking him to request a change in policy from the Department of Defense in the handling of individuals under quarantine at Lackland. Wolff says they should not be sent to local hospitals until they have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.
“They’re sending them out into the community with minor symptoms, and to me, that’s additional risk, not only to health care providers and the work they have to go through, but it only takes one or two transmissions,” said Wolff.
He said the Bexar County health system is committed to providing hospital care for those who truly need it, but he believes it would be best to medically evaluate symptomatic individuals in the quarantine area instead of transporting them to a local hospital.
“You need a specially equipped EMS vehicle. You need a room that controls the air,” said Wolff. “You have to be very, very careful in that hospital.”