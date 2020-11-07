      Weather Alert

Bexar County Judge Wolff tests negative for coronavirus

Elizabeth Ruiz
Nov 7, 2020 @ 11:53am
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff-COVID-19 briefing, April 19,2020-Photo-COSA Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff has tested negative for COVID-19.

He took two tests this week—one from Curative and the other from Community Labs. Both were negative.

“He wishes to thank everyone who called, emailed and reached out to him and his office for their well wishes and concern,” said County spokeswoman  Monica Ramos.

Wolff has been in self-quarantine since he found out Wednesday that a County employee he had contact with tested positive for coronavirus.

It was considered a “mild exposure,” but out of “an abundance of caution,” he decided to self-quarantine and work from home. Wolff recently celebrated his 80th birthday.

 

TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Nelson Wolff. Bexar County Judge.
Popular Posts
Camo-wearing Lady Gaga riles up rural Americans with pro-Biden video
Trump Train participants gather at Cowboys Dance Hall
Crowd throws fireworks at San Antonio police during confrontation between Trump and Biden supporters
New H-E-B store opens on San Antonio's Far West Side
Several teens with guns break into San Antonio apartment