Bexar County Judge Wolff tests negative for coronavirus
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff-COVID-19 briefing, April 19,2020-Photo-COSA Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff has tested negative for COVID-19.
He took two tests this week—one from Curative and the other from Community Labs. Both were negative.
“He wishes to thank everyone who called, emailed and reached out to him and his office for their well wishes and concern,” said County spokeswoman Monica Ramos.
Wolff has been in self-quarantine since he found out Wednesday that a County employee he had contact with tested positive for coronavirus.
It was considered a “mild exposure,” but out of “an abundance of caution,” he decided to self-quarantine and work from home. Wolff recently celebrated his 80th birthday.