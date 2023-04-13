Bexar County Jury sentences San Antonio man to life in prison for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s life in prison for a San Antonio man who sexually abused a young family member.

After deliberating for about 90 minutes, a Bexar County Jury sentenced Lonnie Paul Miller, Wednesday. He was convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child. The victim reportedly lived with Miller when the abuse took place in 2014.

He has a history of sexual abuse. Miller had spent 18 years in prison for aggravated sexual abuse and was registered as a sex offender.

Miller will not be eligible for parole.

Bexar County Criminal District Attorney Joe Gonzales issued this statement following sentencing:

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our children – and this victory for the victim comes during Child Abuse Awareness month. This month and every single day, we must remember to keep our children safe, look for signs of abuse, and to be their support system.”