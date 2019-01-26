Bexar County K9 killed in chase of Karnes City man

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County K9 was shot and killed by a man wanted in a lengthy high speed chase.

Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar stated early Saturday morning the suspect, later identified as 38-year-old Matthew Reyes Mireles, was wanted for several warrants.

Police in Karnes City began pursuing Mireles and was later joined by Department of Public Safety troopers. Salazar said Mireles was shooting at troopers during that chase.

Police followed Mireles along U.S. 181 to Interstate 37 toward San Antonio, then got onto Loop 1604 around to the interchange with State Highway 151.

Mireles got out of the car at that interchange and walked away from his car, which was still in gear and shooting toward law enforcement. It rolled into a patrol car while he was walking away.

While outside of his car, Salazar said Mireles was pointing his gun in a variety of directions, including at himself, police helicopters in the air and other drivers passing by.

The sheriff said the decision was made to use a K9 to take their suspect down.

Salazar said the 5-year-old Belgian Malinois named Chucky was able to get a bite on Mireles, but the suspect shot the K9 several times.

K9 Chucky died on the scene.

Salazar said the other officers and deputies on the scene fired at Mireles, striking him several times, primarily in the lower extremities.

He was taken to a hospital and was last listed in serious condition.

Mireles has been charged with Interference with a Police Service Animal (2nd degree felony), Attempted Capital Murder of a police office (1st degree felony), Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant (1st degree felony), and Evading Arrest and Detention with a Vehicle (3rd Degree Felony).

His bond is currently set at $650,000.