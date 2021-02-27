Bexar County launches plumbing assistance program
Quarter Moon Plumbing/Photo-Quarter Moon Plumbing Facebook Page
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Bexar County is launching a Plumbing Assistance Program for residents in unincorporated areas and suburban cities, regardless of who your water supplier is. Residents who use private wells also are eligible.
The $5 million program will reimburse cost for plumbing repairs up to $1,500 for eligible homeowners. You can find out if you’re eligible and complete an application here. Be prepared to upload receipts, invoices and if possible, pictures of the completed work.
This program helps with water supply issues only and will not cover associated water damage to floor coverings, walls, sheet rock, etc…
Here are the rules for the county’s Plumbing Assistance Program:
- Resident must own and occupy the home (renters are not eligible);
- Must be at or below 80% of area medium income (ex: $57,600 for a family of four);
- Self-certify with documentation showing work was completed after February 14th
- Must be attached to/in the home (no pool pumps, lawn sprinkler systems, water softeners, etc.)
- Homeowner must not have received financial assistance from other sources for repairs (such as insurance, FEMA assistance, or other benefits)
If you have any questions, call 210-631-5000. It will not be operational until Wednesday, March 3, but you can leave a voicemail message. Starting March 3, that line will be answered from 8 a.m. to 5 pm Monday through Friday.