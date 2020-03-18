Bexar County leaders announce plans to cancel foreclosures and evictions for 60 days
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff
(KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Bexar County leaders have announced that they are canceling evictions and property tax foreclosures for the next 60 days.
At a news conference Wednesday morning led by Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff , Bexar County Tax Assessor Collector Albert Uresti acknowledged that home evictions can be catastrophic at any time, especially now.
Uresti announced that delinquent property tax foreclosures will be cancelled in April and May.
“We are here to help. We want to keep families in their homes,” said Uresti.
County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez also announced a proposal to make $5 million dollars in zero interest loans available for small business owners who are taking a hit during the coronavirus pandemic.
He also wants to make $50,000 in grants for small businesses. Rodriguez says they’ll be working on the program with United Way and the Area Foundation, as well as the federal government.
Wolff said he’ll ask that commissioners extend for 30 days his Public Health Emergency Declaration for Bexar County
Developing story….
.