Bexar County looking for new jail administrator after resignation

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has a hole to fill after the resignation of Jail Administrator Jaime Rios.

Sheriff Javier Salazar confirmed the Monday resignation, but it is not known who will replace Rios, who is leaving his post to care for a relative in another part of Texas.

Rios took the job with BCSO in 2019 after having spent several years as Jail Administrator in Maverick County.

KSAT-12 reports Rios has 37 years of experience in law enforcement, 20 of those years being spent at the federal level.