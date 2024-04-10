KTSA KTSA Logo

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies 18-year-old shot and killed in East Side parking lot

By Don Morgan
April 10, 2024 6:15AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner has released the name of the teenager who was shot and killed in an East side parking lot last weekend.

Police say the shooting happened April 6 in the area near South New Braunfels and East Houston Street.

There was some type of disturbance leading up to the shooting in the Dollar Tree parking lot.

One person was shot, identified at 18-year-old DeMarion L. Smith. He was pronounced dead in the parking lot after first responders attempted to save his life.

At this point, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

