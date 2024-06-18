Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies body found at Northeast Side park, cause of death still under investigation

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified the body of a man found last week in the Salado Creek Greenway on San Antonio’s Northeast Side.

San Antonio Police say they were called to the 1200 block of Holbrook Lane just after 1:30 p.m. June 9 by someone claiming he was being just by an individual with a gun.

Officers didn’t locate the caller or a person with a gun at the time, but the body of 26-year old Missouri resident Jarvis McIntyre was located in the creek bed at John James Park 5 days later.

The initial autopsy showed no sign of foul play. Police are now waiting on the results of a toxicology test.

KTSA News will update this developing story as more details become available.