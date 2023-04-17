KTSA KTSA Logo

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies construction worker killed when a pipe rolls off 18 wheeler

By Don Morgan
April 17, 2023 5:22AM CDT
Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified a construction worker who was killed at a West Side job site Saturday afternoon.

52 year old Carlos Hernandez-Alvarez was crushed when a giant steel pipe rolled off the bed of a trailer.

Henandez-Alvarez was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death is listed as blunt crush injuries.

Another worker was rushed to the hospital with a shoulder injury.

Both men were employees for Badeco and were contracted by CPS Energy to install new drainage lines. The pipe that rolled off the trailer was one of several stacked on top of each other.

Investigators say it appears the load became unstable when the workers were taking the pipes off the trailer but OSHA is still investigating.

Each pipe is reported to weigh more than a ton.

 

