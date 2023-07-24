Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies man found shot to death at San Antonio motel

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner has released the name of a man found shot to death at a South Side motel.

28 year old Cody Mayfield was found shot to death at the Capital Motel on South Flores July 20.

Police say he was found on a walkway, dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Reports indicate that Mayfield was at the motel with his girlfriend to meet with one of their friends. They were approached by a group of people and when Mayfield began arguing with them, somebody pulled a gun and shot him.

Everybody in the group ran into a nearby neighborhood and police have not been able to locate any of them.

Police haven’t released information on what started the argument between Mayfield and the group.

The investigation continues.