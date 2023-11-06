Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies man found shot to death behind San Antonio laundromat

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man found shot to death behind a San Antonio laundromat last week has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner.

29 year-old Hyman Lopez was found in the 1000 block of Culebra Road November 3 with a bullet wound to the head.

There have been no arrests in connection with his death but police are still investigating. Police are going through surveillance video from area businesses.

Police say his death has been ruled a homicide.