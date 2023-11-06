KTSA KTSA Logo

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies man found shot to death behind San Antonio laundromat

By Don Morgan
November 6, 2023 5:13AM CST
Share
Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies man found shot to death behind San Antonio laundromat
Police units respond on scene.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man found shot to death behind a San Antonio laundromat last week has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner.

29 year-old Hyman Lopez was found in the 1000 block of Culebra Road November 3 with a bullet wound to the head.

There have been no arrests in connection with his death but police are still investigating. Police are going through surveillance video from area businesses.

Police say his death has been ruled a homicide.

More about:
Crime
Culebra Road
San Antonio
shooting
West Side

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police: Parking lot at The Rim shopping center sealed off after shopper spots grenade, device turned out to be fake
2

Bexar County Sheriff: Teens suspected of killing woman in drive-by shooting arrested
3

Tornado touches down near JBSA-Fort Sam Houston
4

San Antonio Police: Body found behind Northwest side laundromat, victim dead from gunshot wound
5

Canyon Lake man arrested, drugs and guns seized in bust