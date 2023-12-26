Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies man found shot to death on Northwest side street

SAN ANTONO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner has determined that a man found dead on the Northwest side last week, was murdered.

San Antonio Police say they were called to the Eastbound access road of Highway 151 Wednesday, December 20.

Crews initially thought the man was the victim of a hit and run crash, but when they began life-saving measures they discovered the man had been shot in the back.

The victim has been identified at 29 year-old Damion Jamal Franklin. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

San Antonio police say they are investigating the death as a homicide.

This is a developing story.