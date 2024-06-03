KTSA KTSA Logo

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies man killed in South Side crash

By Don Morgan
June 3, 2024 5:29AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The driver killed in a crash on I-10 Sunday morning has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner says at around 2 a.m. 50-year-old Antonio Gonzales Alemeida was killed after he drifted into the right shoulder of the highway near the I-37 exit.

Almeida’s car slid several feet before hitting a metal support structure.

Officers say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash which is still under investigation.

The Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of Almeida’s death.

