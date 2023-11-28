Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies man shot and killed by two San Antonio police officers

Police units responds to the scene of an emergency.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is releasing the name of a man shot and killed by two San Antonio police officers early Monday morning.

Police Chief William McManus says Seven Allen Lopez, 45, was shot multiple times after he ran from officers during a traffic stop in the 4400 block of West Commerce on the West Side. Lopez was hit by multiple gun shots and died at the scene.

Investigators say Lopez pulled a handgun during the chase, which drew gunfire from two officers who were in pursuit.

Chief McManus says the two officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave.

Police say a second suspect in the car with Lopez also ran from the scene, but there is no word on whether or not they were caught.