Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies man shot and killed outside San Antonio nightclub

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The name of the man shot and killed in the parking lot of a San Antonio nightclub last week has been released.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner says the victim, Devon Jordan King, was 20 years old.

King was one of four people shot during an altercation involving two groups of people at Privat Social Club on UTSA Boulevard last Thursday.

The fight involved about 20 people. Someone in one of the groups started shooting once the altercation spilled into the parking lot.

The names of the other 3 who were shot haven’t been released.

Police have made no arrests in connection to the fatal shooting.