Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash on Babcock Road

By Don Morgan
June 25, 2024 4:34AM CDT
Close-up shot of police car siren lights.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner has released the name of the motorcyclist killed in a crash Sunday night.

It was around 9 p.m. when 30-year-old Justin Diego Blu Lopez crashed into a SUV that was attempting to make a left-hand turn into the Northbound lane of Babcock Road.

Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV driver told police they had looked both ways before turning onto Babcock but didn’t see Lopez until they collided.

The crash is still under investigation.

