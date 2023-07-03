Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies truck driver crushed by marble slabs at San Antonio business

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified a man who was killed in a workplace accident on San Antonio’s North Side last week.

Officials say 45 year old Qingxiang Sun was unloading several slabs of marble at a business on East Nakoma Drive the morning of June 28 when the load loosened and fell on top of him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Bexar County M.E. says Sun, who was from Houston, died from blunt force injuries.

The death has been ruled an accident. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the accident.