Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies victim of drive-by shooting on San Antonio’s West Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man gunned down in a drive-by on the city’s Northwest side this week has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner says the victim’s name is Jesus Ortega.

The 60-year-old had just returned home from bringing his wife to work at around 5 a.m. Monday, April 1.

As he was walking into his home on West French Place, someone in a black sedan rolled up and started shooting,

Ortega managed to get inside and warned his family, but the shooter continued firing, and Ortega was shot in the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Nobody else in the home was hurt.

Police say they haven’t located the shooter or determined a motive, but the investigation continues.