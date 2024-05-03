Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman found dead on side of road

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner is identifying a woman who was found dead Wednesday morning on the side of the road.

An alert high school student riding a bus to school noticed what appeared to be a body near some trees close to Highway 90 and Highway 211. The student’s mother followed up on the concern, and the body of Lucinda Delgado, 44, was found with trauma.

The cause of death has not been determined, but Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar did rule out a gun shot as being the trauma Delgado suffered.

Investigators are trying to figure out if Delgado was killed at the scene, or if her body was dumped.

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, you are urged to contact BCSO by calling 210-335-6000 or by emailing [email protected].