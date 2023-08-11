KTSA KTSA Logo

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman who crashed, died while trying to avoid being pulled over by police

By Don Morgan
August 11, 2023 9:30AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman who died in a crash while trying to elude San Antonio police officers has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office says Bianca Marie Sanchez-43- was pronounced dead at the scene of the August 5 crash.

Police say they were trying to get Sanchez to pull over, but she kept driving through a North side neighborhood, eventually making her way to NW Loop 410.

She reportedly turned onto the highway near Vance Jackson Road and was hit by another driver as she attempted to get to the far left lane.

Officers say they had to pry the driver’s side door open and began CPR on Sanchez but they were unsuccessful in reviving her.

Police are still investigating as they try to determine why she wouldn’t pull over. No other injuries were reported.

 

