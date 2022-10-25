Bexar County Medical Examiner identifying woman killed in downtown shooting

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is identifying a woman who was shot and killed outside a downtown-area convenience store over the weekend.

Police say 24-year-old Esmeralda Salas was shot in the parking lot of the store near Guadalupe Street and South Richter Street around 6 p.m. Saturday night. Investigators say a grey vehicle pulled up in the parking lot, and they say someone inside shot Salas after an argument.

The car pulled away from the scene and the suspects remain at large.

Salas was taken to the hospital where she later died.