Bexar County Medical Examiner ID’s 4 year old killed in fire

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified the child killed in a mobile home fire earlier this month.

The February 12 fire in the 17900 block of Shepherd Road, claimed the life of 4 year old Azariaha Elisabeth Llamas.

The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived and the intensity of the flames prevented them from going inside.

Once they had the fire under control, crews entered the building and found the girl’s body.

Two other people suffered serious burns and were brought to a hospital.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.