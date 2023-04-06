Bexar County Medical Examiner ID’s John Jay High School student who was stabbed in a restaurant parking lot

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The name of a John Jay High School student who was fatally stabbed in a fight at a West Side restaurant has been released.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner says 18-year-old Joshua Eugene Kinnaman died of a stab wound, after getting in a fight in the restaurant parking lot.

Kinnaman was stabbed in the torso on Tuesday afternoon at a restaurant on Marbach Road near the Northside ISD campus. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Police have made an arrest in connection to the stabbing.