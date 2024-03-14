Bexar County Medical Examiner releases name, cause of death of 17-year-old found in a Northeast Side ditch

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner is identifying the 17-year-old girl found dead in a Northeast Side ditch.

The body of Kaitlyn Elizabeth Hernandez was found an hour after she was reported missing.

Police say they were called about a missing person in the 7600 block of Dell Oak Drive at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Hernandez had gone for a walk with a male friend from the neighborhood and never returned.

Officers began combing the area and found her cellphone, then her jacket before finding her body, naked under a bridge. Hernandez was pronounced dead at 12:41 a.m. Wednesday. Her body showed signs of trauma and the medical examiner has determined that she had been strangled.

Police say they questioned the person Hernandez had gone walking with and then released images of a different person of interest. That man has been identified and police say he is cooperating with them.

The investigation continues and KTSA News will continue updating this story as more information is released.