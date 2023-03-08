KTSA KTSA Logo

Bexar County Medical examiner releases name of man found shot to death in a car

By Don Morgan
March 8, 2023 5:21AM CST
Share
Bexar County Medical examiner releases name of man found shot to death in a car
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The name of a man who was found shot to death in a car on the West Side has been released.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as 28 year old Frank Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was found unresponsive in a car parked in the 300 block of Cheryl Drive at around 10:30 P.M. Sunday.

Officers were called to the scene by someone reporting a shooting.

At this point in the investigation, it appears Rodriguez was killed when gunfire erupted between two vehicles. It’s not known why the occupants of the vehicles were shooting at each other.

Police are still investigating but haven’t been able to locate any witnesses, so they don’t have a description of whoever killed Rodriguez.

 

More about:
Bexar County
Crime
San Antonio
West Side

Popular Posts

1

Bexar County Offices closed Friday afternoon for active shooter training
2

San Antonio Police investigate shooting at Northwest side shopping center. Victim in critical condition
3

San Antonio crime boss to serve 25 years in prison after current 10-year sentence ends
4

Man dead from gunshot wounds found in burning apartment on San Antonio's Northeast side
5

11-year-old boy finds gun, accidentally shoots himself in the head