Bexar County Medical examiner releases name of man found shot to death in a car

Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The name of a man who was found shot to death in a car on the West Side has been released.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as 28 year old Frank Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was found unresponsive in a car parked in the 300 block of Cheryl Drive at around 10:30 P.M. Sunday.

Officers were called to the scene by someone reporting a shooting.

At this point in the investigation, it appears Rodriguez was killed when gunfire erupted between two vehicles. It’s not known why the occupants of the vehicles were shooting at each other.

Police are still investigating but haven’t been able to locate any witnesses, so they don’t have a description of whoever killed Rodriguez.