Bexar County Medical Examiner releases name of man killed in Highway 16 crash

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was killed in a crash on Highway 16 earlier this week.

35-year-old Kevin Robles was driving a pickup in the Southbound lane of the highway Tuesday morning.

Bexar County Deputies say as he drove through the area near Highway 211 he and the driver of a dump truck collided.

Robles was pronounced dead at the scene while the dump truck driver, whose name hasn’t been released, was pulled out of the truck and rushed to a hospital with a head injury.

At this point, police haven’t said which driver was responsible for the crash but they continue investigating.