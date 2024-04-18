KTSA KTSA Logo

Bexar County Medical Examiner releases name of man killed in Highway 16 crash

By Don Morgan
April 18, 2024 8:58AM CDT
Share
Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was killed in a crash on Highway 16 earlier this week.

35-year-old Kevin Robles was driving a pickup in the Southbound lane of the highway Tuesday morning.

Bexar County Deputies say as he drove through the area near Highway 211 he and the driver of a dump truck collided.

Robles was pronounced dead at the scene while the dump truck driver, whose name hasn’t been released, was pulled out of the truck and rushed to a hospital with a head injury.

At this point, police haven’t said which driver was responsible for the crash but they continue investigating.

 

More about:
Bexar County Medical Examiner
Fatal crash
Highway 16

Popular Posts

1

Severe thunderstorms likely through Tuesday night
2

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies victim of drive-by shooting on San Antonio's West Side
3

San Antonio Police: Two killed in shooting on East Side, shooter gunned down victims as they were standing in a garage
4

Severe Thunderstorm Watch just outside San Antonio, New Braunfels
5

SAPD: Driver hit by a truck, dies on I-10 while trying to catch his dogs after they get out of his disabled vehicle