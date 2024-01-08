Bexar County Medical Examiner releases name of man killed while helping change a flat tire

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was struck and killed by a car while helping another motorist fix a flat tire has been identified.

Police say the man, identified as 40 year-old Ramon Saucedo, had stopped in the 6900 block of NW Loop 410 access road just before 11:30 P.M. Saturday. Saucedo was getting a jack from the back of a vehicle when he was hit, according to investigators.

Saucedo was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver who hit him did stop. Police say alcohol was not a factor and the driver told them he took his eyes off the road when something fell from the passenger seat of his car.

The name of the driver who hit Saucedo has not been released and there has been no word of any charges.

Police say they are still investigating.