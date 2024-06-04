KTSA KTSA Logo

Bexar County Medical Examiner releases name of woman whose husband is charged with her murder

By Don Morgan
June 4, 2024 4:43AM CDT
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office – Fatal shooting on Gunsight Pass (May 29, 2024)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner has released the name of a woman whose husband is accused of murdering her.

66-year-old Magin Hernandez was found dead from a gunshot wound Wednesday, May 29 at a home on Gunsight Pass. Her death has been ruled a homicide by the BCME.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says her husband, Dexter Reyes, called 9-1-1 to report his wife had been shot. He told deputies that he shot her by accident.

The deputies didn’t believe his story and placed him under arrest. He’s been charged with murder.

Investigators say they did find a weapon at the scene and they’re calling the shooting an act of domestic violence.

KTSA News will provide updates as this story develops.

