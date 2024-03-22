Bexar County Medical Examiner says 3-year-old found in West Side park died from a gunshot wound, death has been ruled a homicide

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released it’s findings into the death of a three-year-old boy found dead in a West Side park this week.

The medical examiner says Kaiden Kriger died from a gunshot wound to the head, his death has been ruled a homicide.

His mother, Savannah Kriger, 32, was found with him at Tom Slick Park. The cause of her death hasn’t been released.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says it appears their deaths are a case of murder suicide.

They were both reported missing Monday afternoon. The last time they were seen alive was when Savannah picked up her son at daycare for a doctor’s appointment.

Deputies say they tracked Savannah’s cell phone to the park where she and her son were found in a ditch.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says Savannah and the child’s father had split up recently and were involved in a custody dispute. She was to appear in court the day she and Kaiden were found.

Meanwhile, the family is holding a vigil for Savannah and Kaiden at 6 p.m. Friday at Tom Slick Park.