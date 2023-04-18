Bexar County Medical Examiner: UIW Student had been shot before crashing his car on IH-35 in Selma

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — More information is being released about a University of the Incarnate Word student who was found dead in his car this past weekend.

Joseph Banales was involved in a crash in Selma late Saturday night. Witnesses say he was swerving on IH-35 near the Forum before he crashed into the median.

Police say the 22 year old was dead at the scene and had a wound in the back of his head. The Bexar County Medical Examiner has determined Banales had been shot.

Family members tells KSAT-12 they believe Banales was the victim of a road rage shooting.

He had just dropped his girlfriend off at her house and was driving home. One family member tells the TV station that Banales was on the phone with his girlfriend. She heard a bang, then the phone went silent.

Police haven’t released any information about the shooting be a road rage incident and are still investigating.

Banales was a nursing student at UIW and was a member of the school’s ROTC program.