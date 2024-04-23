Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office welcomes support K9 ‘Eugene’

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office (BCMEO) now has a K9 that might not fit the description of its counterparts at the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

This Shepherd-Husky mix is not trained to chase suspects or sniff out drugs. This one is there to offer support to those working in jobs that bring about serious, somber and graphic circumstances that can make life hard at times.

Eugene is now on the clock, and he is already making an impression.

“I think everyone will get accustomed to him being here, and when they have a stressful time, they will be able to get with Eugene and give him a hug,” said Dr. James Wilkerson, Deputy Medical Examiner for Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. “It’s a dual saving mission for both the dog and the person.”

Eugene was rescued from a local animal shelter, and then trained and prepped for a new life of service and friendship by K9s For Warriors.

As part of the nonprofit’s mission to end Veteran suicide through the use of highly trained Service Dogs, K9s For Warriors also collaborates with first responders, law enforcement, and agencies that work closely with them to provide certified therapy dogs through its nationwide Station Dog Program.

Studies have shown that therapy dogs have beneficial effects on human health and mental well-being, especially during times of stress.

Greg Wells, Director of Station Dog Program for K9s For Warriors says, “We are grateful to be able to support the BCMEO in this capacity and support their efforts. It was an honor for me to be able to meet and get to know the staff as well as attend our handover ceremony.”