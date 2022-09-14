Bexar County now has 1 million registered voters ahead of midterms

A hand casting a vote in a ballot box for an election in the Texas, USA

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Elections Department says more than one million people are registered to vote in Bexar County ahead of the November 8 midterm elections.

When it comes to actual voter turnout, the expected number is less.

“We are planning for 700,000 people total to vote. So we’re seeing the registered number of voters go up, we’re just hoping that translates into voters,” said Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen.

The deadline to vote in the November midterm elections is October 11th, and one of the most common places people are getting registered is with the Texas Department of Public Safety when getting or renewing their driver’s license.

The Bexar County Elections Department is also expressing its confidence in the election process.

“The integrity of the elections in Bexar County is sound. We have a system, we have so many checks and balances in it,” said Callanen. She points out that not one aspect of the Bexar County elections process is attached to the internet.

You can learn more about voting in the upcoming midterm elections by calling the Bexar County Elections Department at 210-335-2011, or by clicking here.