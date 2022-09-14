KTSA KTSA Logo

Bexar County now has 1 million registered voters ahead of midterms

By Christian Blood
September 14, 2022 3:24PM CDT
Share
Bexar County now has 1 million registered voters ahead of midterms
A hand casting a vote in a ballot box for an election in the Texas, USA

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Elections Department says more than one million people are registered to vote in Bexar County ahead of the November 8 midterm elections.

When it comes to actual voter turnout, the expected number is less.

“We are planning for  700,000 people total to vote. So we’re seeing the registered number of voters go up, we’re just hoping that translates into voters,” said Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen.

The deadline to vote in the November midterm elections is October 11th, and one of the most common places people are getting registered is with the Texas Department of Public Safety when getting or renewing their driver’s license.

The Bexar County Elections Department is also expressing its confidence in the election process.

“The integrity of the elections in Bexar County is sound. We have a system, we have so many checks and balances in it,” said Callanen. She points out that not one aspect of the Bexar County elections process is attached to the internet.

You can learn more about voting in the upcoming midterm elections by calling the Bexar County Elections Department at 210-335-2011, or by clicking here.

More about:
Bexar County Elections Department

Popular Posts

1

Medical Examiner rules on the cause of death for a woman found in San Antonio parking lot
2

San Antonio middle school band teacher arrested on child porn charges
3

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | September 2, 2022
4

Austin's famous El Arroyo expanding to Gruene
5

Suspected terrorists crossing southern border on the rise under Biden Administration