Bexar County Offices closed Friday afternoon for active shooter training

By Don Morgan
February 24, 2023 7:33AM CST
The Bexar County Courthouse is the largest and oldest operating courthouse in the state. (Photo: KTSA News/Katy Barber)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — All Bexar County offices in the downtown complex are going to be closed to the public Friday afternoon.

The County Commissioners Court has scheduled an active shooter training for employees.

The closures include the Bexar County Courthouse, Paul Elizondo Tower, the Annex building, the Justice Center, the I-T office, and the Human Resources office.

If you need to conduct business with the county, you do it online at the county website, Bexar.org.

Essential services provided by the District Clerk’s Office, such as protective orders, will continue at the Family Justice Center on the 2nd floor of 126 E. Nueva.

The exercise is scheduled for 12 noon to 5 p.m. Friday.

All county offices will reopen for business on Monday.

