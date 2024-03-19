BCSO: Missing child, mother, both found dead in far West Side park

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The case of a missing toddler and his mother has come to an end with what looks like a murder-suicide.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is reporting two bodies found in a park Tuesday morning, and those are being tentatively identified as Savannah Kriger, 32, and her son, 3-year-old Kaiden Kriger.

Sheriff Javier Salazar says investigators believe shots were fired, but no other details were given.

It does appear that there was a custody battle going between Savannah and Kaiden’s father.

“She (Savannah) did have possession of the child, but my understanding is very soon, I think today, there was supposed to be some sort of hearing regarding the ongoing custody of the baby,” said Salazar.

Investigators confirm a gun was found at the scene, but no other information was given.

BCSO says an AMBER Alert for Kaiden was issued when family members became concerned about not being able to reach Savannah. Salazar says her cell phone was going straight to voicemail and her location services were deactivated.

With the help of a family member, sheriff’s deputies were able to enter Savannah’s home in far western Bexar County, and evidence found inside created concern over Kaiden’s safety.

After getting phone pings in the area where the bodies were eventually found, investigators located Savannah’s abandoned car late Monday night.

The bodies were found early Tuesday once daylight could aid in the search. A park police officer and a deputy soon found the bodies in a drainage ditch near the back of the park.

Salazar says there are no other suspects in the case, and that the crime scene is limited to the area in which the mother and child were found dead.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.

Original Story:

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing 3-year-old boy.

An AMBER Alert has been issued for Kaiden Kriger who was last seen Monday afternoon at 5610 Lonestar Parkway in San Antonio.

Kaiden is a white male, 2 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 40 pounds He has brown hair, brown eyes and was wearing a Spiderman t-shirt and black jacket at the time of his abduction. Police say he is with Savannah Kriger, 32. She is a white female with brown hair, brown eyes, and stands 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 255 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and red shirt.

Police Savannah may be in possession of a firearm.

Anybody with information regarding this abduction is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.