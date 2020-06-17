Bexar County orders certain businesses to mandate face masks
County Judge Nelson Wolff demonstrates face covering, now that masks are mandatory, April 16, 2020, COVID-19 briefing
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Governor Greg Abbott has stated that counties and cities cannot penalize individuals for not wearing face masks, so as COVID-19 cases continue to surge, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff has issued a new order requiring certain businesses to mandate face coverings.
“All commercial entities providing direct goods and services to the public must develop and implement a health and safety policy,” Wolff announced Wednesday. “It must require, at a minimum, that all employees and visitors wear face masks when they’re less than six feet apart.”
Businesses that are under the order have until Monday to comply, and violators can be fined up to $1,000.
It also states that all Bexar County residents 10 years or older must wear face coverings in public when social distancing is not possible, but there are no penalties for not doing so.
The City of San Antonio’s 3-1-1 number and the Metro Health hotline are experiencing higher than normal call volumes for questions about testing and Bexar County’s new executive order. For information about testing, you can visit covid19.sanantonio.gov. For questions about the County’s order, they call (210) 335-2626.
