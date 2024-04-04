Bexar County Patrol Sergeant arrested, charged with DWI

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County Sheriff’s Patrol Sergeant now has a notice of proposed dismissal after his arrest under suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Houston Pons, a 16-year-veteran, was pulled over early Thursday morning by the San Antonio Police Department in the 3200 block of NW Loop 410, according to a release from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Details of the traffic stop were not given, but it is confirmed that Pons was arrested and charged with DWI while off duty.

“Although this agency has made great strides with regard to arrests for misconduct, it’s clear we still have some work to do. I maintain a strict disciplinary stance on this issue, so the swift and severe consequences for his actions should come as no surprise to this employee,” said Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Pons is currently on unpaid administrative leave in accordance with BCSO policies and procedures with Bexar County Civil Service Rules. He was assigned to the Law Enforcement Bureau as a Patrol Supervisor for West Patrol.

A separate but concurrent administrative investigation is underway, pending the outcome of the criminal case that is being handled by the San Antonio Police Department.