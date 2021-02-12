Bexar County Public Works Department is preparing for slick streets
Photo: Don Morgan/KTSA
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A wintry mix of precipitation is expected to fall on our area over the next few days.
Tom Peine with the Bexar County Public Works Department tells Trey Ware that crews are already preparing for slick streets.
“We have a stockpile of chat rock, a gravel-like substance that doesn’t melt ice but provides traction. We have our spreader trucks ready to go. The public Works Department has monitoring crews out so we can spot trouble as soon as possible.”
Peine says unless you need to be on the roads, stay home.
If conditions deteriorate to the point that roads need to be closed, Peine says they will be posted on their website.