Bexar County reports first COVID-19 death
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) Bexar County has confirmed its first COVID-19 related death. The woman, a patient in her 80s, was being treated at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio and had a history of underlying health issues. The patient died March 21, 2020.
“Today’s tragic development illustrates the importance of the aggressive steps we are taking to thwart the spread of COVID-19. Stay home unless you must go out. Follow the health experts’ guidelines,” said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “We can all play a role in saving lives through social distancing and healthy behaviors. Together we will overcome this challenge.”
Those who believe they have been exposed to the virus and have symptoms should contact their primary care physician or an urgent care clinic. If they get a referral, they can be tested for COVID-19.
“On behalf of Bexar County, we express our deepest sympathy for the family and loved ones of the individual who passed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficulty time,” said Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff. “It is very important for our community to continue to take precautions, practice safe distancing, stay at home when you feel sick, and wash your hands often”
Those who cannot afford a doctor’s visit may call Metro Health’s COVID-19 hotline at (210) 207-5779.