Bexar County residents receive cell phone alerts warning about Thanksgiving gatherings
Mayor Ron Nirenberg-COVID-19 Briefing/Screen Shot from COSAGOV Facebook Page
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Public Safety Alerts were sent to San Antonio and Bexar County residents’ cell phones Friday evening with a warning about Thanksgiving gatherings.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg made the announcement after reporting 936 positive coronavirus cases during the COVID-19 briefing Friday evening. That’s the highest number reported in a single day since July.
“This evening we will be issuing an emergency alert to all cell phones in Bexar County. It’s going to urge everyone to limit unnecessary outings, avoid social gatherings and to wear masks,” he said. “Please consider spending the holidays only with those who are part of your immediate households.”
Dr. Colleen Bridger, interim director of San Antonio Metro Health, explained that the new COVID-19 cases reported Friday evening were not from a 24-hour period. She said they were positive results from tests administered within the last 10 days. Bridger added that the health department and area labs are testing more people in Bexar County than ever before.
The mayor announced 7 more deaths.