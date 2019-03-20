Bexar County sees first measles case since 2007

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Metro Health confirmed Wednesday a case of measles has been diagnosed in Bexar County.

The department says it is associated with a case of measles in Guadalupe County that was reported by the state on March 6. The last time the measles has been recorded in Bexar County was in 2007.

Per Metro Health:

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness transmitted when an infected person coughs or sneezes virus particles into the air. The illness usually starts a week or two after someone is exposed to the virus with symptoms like a high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. A few days later, the telltale rash breaks out as flat, red spots on the face and then spreads down the neck and trunk to the rest of the body. A person is contagious about four days before the rash appears to four days after. People with measles should stay home from work or school during that period.

The best way to prevent getting sick is to get immunized with two doses of the measles vaccine and following common hygiene techniques, like frequently washing hands and covering coughs or sneezes.

Anyone with symptoms of measles and thinks they may have been exposed to the virus should contact their doctor before going to the doctor’s office, to prevent unnecessary spread of the disease.